Q3 2020 Inogen Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you for participating in today's call. Joining me from Inogen is CEO, Scott Wilkinson; and CFO and Co-Founder, Ali Bauerlein. Earlier today, Inogen released financial results for the third quarter of 2020. This earnings release and Inogen's corporate presentation are currently available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.



As a reminder, the information presented today will include forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements about our growth prospects and strategy for 2020 and beyond; expectations related to our operating expenses for the remainder of 2020 and 2021; our ability to create shareholder value by driving awareness of our products; expectations regarding internatio