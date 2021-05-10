Inogen Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 10, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Inogen, Inc.'s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I would now like to introduce Nabil Shabshab, President and CEO of Inogen, Inc.



Nabil Shabshab - Inogen, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Nabil Shabshab, and I'm the President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of Inogen, Inc.



It is a pleasure to welcome you to the 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders. We will begin today with the formal business of the meeting and will follow with a question-and-answer session. Before proceeding further, I'd like to introduce the company's directors who are present virtually at this meeting.



We have in presence: Heath Lukatch, Heather Rider, Loren McFarland, I think that's it. I would also like to introduce the corporate officers who are present virtually at this meeting. We have in attendance, Ali Bauerlein, George Parr, Brenton Taylor and Bart Sanford. Finally, I'd like to introduce Jose Campos from our auditors, Deloitte & Touche; and Zach My