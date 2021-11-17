Inogen Inc at Stifel Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript

Nov 17, 2021 / 08:20PM GMT

Matt Blackman - Stifel Financial Corporation - Analyst



Hi. Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Matt Blackman, member of the Stifel medtech research team, and thank you for joining us for this session with the senior leadership of Inogen. With us today, we have Nabil Shabshab, President and CEO; and Ali Bauerlein, CFO and Executive Vice President of Finance.



For today's discussion, I thought we would break it up into three distinct pieces. First, how to think about the shape of the business post COVID, and all the investments you're making today, and some of the newer initiatives that you are making as well and all to support future revenue growth. Second, we will talk about what you saw on the third quarter, the puts and the takes, and how that informs the nearer-term outlook.



And then finally, third, how we should be thinking about the longer-term sustainable growth and profitability trajectory of Inogen post COVID. As a reminder to everyone in the audience, this is a fireside chat meant to be interactive. So if you have a question, please type it in the question box on your screen, and