Inogen Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 12, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

Robert Justin Marcus - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Welcome. I'm Robbie Marcus, the med tech analyst at JPMorgan. Very happy to introduce Nabil Shabshab, the CEO of Inogen. Just a reminder, some housekeeping, feel free to send me any questions I can ask in Q&A. Otherwise, Nabil, I'm going to turn it over to you, and I'll join you in a few minutes.



Nabil Shabshab - Inogen, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thank you, Robbie. It's a pleasure to be here, and thank you for inviting us. So we're just going to forward to the slide with the forward-looking statement, just pause for 10 seconds guys, just to make sure that everybody has a chance to look at it. So if you can hit escape and just use the down button. Yes, perfect. Just let's pause for 10 seconds before we kick off.



Okay. So let's get started, guys. Again, Good morning. For those of you who might not be very familiar with Inogen, we are a medical technology company that is a global leader in portable oxygen therapy solutions. Our products are sold in 60 countries around