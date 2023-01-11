Inogen Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 11, 2023 / 06:30PM GMT

Robert Justin Marcus - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Welcome, everyone. I'm Robbie Marcus, the med tech analyst at JPMorgan. Really happy to introduce our next presentation from Inogen, going to bring up Nabil Shabshab, the CEO, and then we'll do some Q&A after. Nabil?



Nabil Shabshab - Inogen, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thank you, Robbie, and thank you for having us here. Welcome, guys. So I'm going to maybe start with those who don't know Inogen that well with a very high-level description.



So we're a global med tech company that is focused on respiratory care, but deep into the oxygen therapy -- long-term oxygen therapy market for chronic respiratory conditions, COPD and beyond that.



As a company, we take our purpose, our true note very seriously, which is improving the lives through respiratory care. It's the globe that hosts the organization together, everybody wakes up every day with a very discerned focus on serving patients much better than the day before. And that's what drives us every day.



