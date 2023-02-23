Feb 23, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to the Inogen 2022 Fourth Quarter Financial Results. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.
I will now turn the conference over to your host, Agnes Lee. You may begin.
Agnes Lee - Inogen, Inc. - SVP of IR & Strategic Planning
Thank you, Charlie. Thank you for participating in today's call. Joining me are CEO, Nabil Shabshab and CFO, Kristin Caltrider.
Earlier today, Inogen released financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. This earnings release is currently available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website along with the supplemental financial package. As a reminder, the information presented today will include forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements about our growth prospects and strategy for 2023 and beyond, expectations related to our financial results for 2023, expectations related to a return to profitability in 2023, expectations regarding increasing productivity of our internal and external sales team.
Progress on ou
Q4 2022 Inogen Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 23, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...