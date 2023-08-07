Q2 2023 Inogen Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Inogen's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today, August 7, 2023.



I would now like to turn the call over to Agnes Lee, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Planning.



Agnes Lee - Inogen, Inc. - SVP of IR & Strategic Planning



Thank you, Doug. Hello, everyone, and thank you for participating in today's call. Joining me on the call today are President and CEO, Nabil Shabshab and CFO, Kristin Caltrider.



Earlier today, Inogen released financial results for the second quarter of 2023. This earnings release is currently available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website, along with a supplemental financial package.



As a reminder, the information presented today will include forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements about our growth prospects and strategy for 2023 and beyond, expectations related to our financial results for 2023, expectations regarding increasing productivity of