Aug 07, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to Inogen's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today, August 7, 2023.
I would now like to turn the call over to Agnes Lee, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Planning.
Agnes Lee - Inogen, Inc. - SVP of IR & Strategic Planning
Thank you, Doug. Hello, everyone, and thank you for participating in today's call. Joining me on the call today are President and CEO, Nabil Shabshab and CFO, Kristin Caltrider.
Earlier today, Inogen released financial results for the second quarter of 2023. This earnings release is currently available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website, along with a supplemental financial package.
As a reminder, the information presented today will include forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements about our growth prospects and strategy for 2023 and beyond, expectations related to our financial results for 2023, expectations regarding increasing productivity of
Q2 2023 Inogen Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 07, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...