Inmode Ltd at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference Transcript

Mar 15, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Matthew Stephan Miksic - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Good morning, everybody. We'll begin our next session. My name is Matt Miksic. I cover medical devices here in the U.S. at Barclays. I'm very pleased to have with us today, InMode. We've got Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer; and we've also got Spero. I'm not going to try to pronounce your last name.



Spero Theodorou - InMode Ltd. - Chief Medical Officer



Okay. Theodorou, like Theodore Roosevelt.



Matthew Stephan Miksic - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Okay. Theodorou, Chief Medical Officer.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research AnalystSo I wanted to maybe start with just one of the things about InMode that I think catches a lot of medical device folks a little bit offguard, and you probably answer this question all the time here, is the growth model. I think the first conversation we had and I'm relatively