Q2 2022 InnovAge Holding Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Ryan Kubota - InnovAge Holding Corp. - Director of IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you all for joining InnovAge's Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Call. With me today is Patrick Blair, the new President and CEO, who joined the company on December 1; Barb Gutierrez, CFO; and Dr. Melissa Welch, Chief Medical Officer, who will be joining the Q&A portion of the call.



Today, after the market closed, we issued a press release containing detailed information on our quarterly results. You may access the release on our company website, innovage.com. For those listening to the rebroadcast of this presentation, we remind you that the remarks made herein are as of today, Wednesday, February 9, 2022, and have not been updated subsequent to the initial earnings call.

