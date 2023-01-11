Jan 11, 2023 / 11:45PM GMT
Lisa Christine Gill - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD, Head of U.S. Healthcare Technology & Distribution Equity Research and Senior Research Analyst
Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us. My name is Lisa Gill. I am the health care services analyst with JPMorgan. It is with great pleasure this afternoon that I introduce InnovAge. Presenting for InnovAge is CEO Patrick Blair. Post that, we will take some Q&A from the podium.
Thanks very much, Patrick.
Patrick Blair - InnovAge Holding Corp. - President & CEO
You bet. Well, thank you, Lisa, for the opportunity to present today, and thank you for those in the audience who've decided to join us today.
By way of background, my name is Patrick Blair, and I'm the President and CEO of InnovAge. I joined the company in December 1, 2021, and was appointed as CEO in January 1, 2022. So I've been here a little over a year now. And prior to InnovAge, I held senior leadership roles at Amerigroup, Anthem and BAYADA Home Health Care. And so I have a lot of deep experience in govern
Jan 11, 2023 / 11:45PM GMT
