InnovAge Holding Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Dec 13, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

James Carlson - InnovAge Holding Corp - Independent Chairman of the Board



Yes, good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is James Carlson, the Chair of the Board of Directors of InnovAge Holding Corp. I would like to welcome you to our Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



I now call the meeting to order. We are holding our meeting today in virtual format only. Thank you very much for those who are attending virtually today in order to conduct an orderly meeting and give all stockholders an opportunity to participate. We will follow the agenda and the rules of conduct that are posted for stockholders on the virtual meeting portal. If you wish to ask a question, please enter your question at any time during the meeting in the box labeled Ask a Question in the meeting portal and then click submit questions must be relevant to the business of the company or to the conduct of the meeting. We will respond to as many questions as possible during the Q&A portion of this meeting recording of this meeting is prohibited.



Now I would like to welcome the other members of the Board who are attending t