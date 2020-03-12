Q4 2019 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Ben Matone - Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and thank you for joining the INOVIO Pharmaceuticals' Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2019 Investor Conference Call. With me today are INOVIO's President and CEO, Dr. J. Joseph Kim; our Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Peter Kies; and Senior VP of Research and Development, Dr. Kate Broderick, who will provide an overview on INOVIO's continued efforts regarding the company's DNA vaccine, which is targeting the current COVID-19 outbreak.



