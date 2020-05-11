May 11, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, everybody, and welcome to the Inovio First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
Please note today's event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Ben Matone, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please proceed, sir.
Ben Matone - Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Director of IR
Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining the Inovio First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. With me today are Dr. J. Joseph Kim, President and CEO; Peter Kies, our Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Prakash Bhuyan, Vice President of Clinical Development and Head of Inovio's Clinical Programs to treat HPV-related precancers; and Dr. Kate Broderick, Senior Vice President of Research and Development and Project Lead for Inovio's infectious disease programs, who together will review our corporate, financial and development progress for the first quarter 2020. Dr. Jacqueline Shea, our Chief Operating Officer, is also with us and will be joining for the Q&A session following prepared remarks.
Q1 2020 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 11, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...