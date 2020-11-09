Q3 2020 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Inovio Pharmaceuticals Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Ben Matone. Please go ahead.



Ben Matone - Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and thank you for joining the Inovio Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. With us today are Dr. Joseph Kim, President and CEO; Dr. Jacqueline Shea, Inovio's Chief Operating Officer; the company's Chief Financial Officer, Peter Kies; Dr. Prakash Bhuyan, Vice President of Clinical Development and Head of Inovio's Clinical Programs to treat HPV-related precancers; and Dr. Kate Broderick, Senior Vice President of Research and Development.



This call is being webcast live on our website, ir.inovio.com, and a replay will be made available as indicated in today's press release. For today's call, we will review our corporate and financial information for the third quarter 2020 ended September 30, 2020, as wel