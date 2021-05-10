May 10, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Inovio Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.
I'd now like to turn the conference over to Ben Matone, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Ben Matone - Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Director of IR
Thank you, operator. Thank you for joining the Inovio First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference call. Joining me on today's call are Dr. Joseph Kim, President and CEO; Mr. Peter Kies, CFO; Dr. Jackie Shea, Chief Operating Officer; Dr. Laurent Humeau, Chief Scientific Officer; Dr. Anza Mammen, Senior Vice President of Clinical Development; and Dr. Kate Broderick, Senior Vice President of Research and Development.
For today's call, we will review our corporate and financial information for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. In addition, we will discuss this morning's press release regarding the Phase II data from our INNOVATE trial for COVID-19 as well as provide an update on the company's path forward for
Q1 2021 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 10, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
