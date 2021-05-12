May 12, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
Aspen Mori - BofA Securities, Research Division - Associate
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to day 2 of the BofA Virtual Vegas Health Care Conference. My name is Aspen Mori. I am an associate on the large-cap biopharma team. And I'm joined today by my team, Alex Hammond. And we're lucky to be speaking today to Inovio's CEO, Joseph Kim. Joseph, how are you doing today?
J. Joseph Kim - Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CEO, President & Director
Great to be here. Thank you, Aspen.
Aspen Mori - BofA Securities, Research Division - Associate
Great. So I'm thinking today, we'll kind of try and run through as many programs as Inovio has in the clinic right now. But maybe we start off a little bit high level and you could just talk about how Inovio is dealing with the pandemic these days. Any lingering impacts to your underlying business, thinking about regulatory interactions, clinical trial operations, anything along those lines?
J. Joseph Kim - Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CEO, President
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc Presenting at Bank of America Global Research Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript
May 12, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...