May 13, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Inovio Pharmaceuticals Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I would now like to introduce the first presenter, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Simon Benito.
Simon X. Benito - Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Independent Chairman of Board of Directors
Good morning. The meeting will please come to order. Welcome to the annual meeting of stockholders of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. As you know, we are hosting today's meeting through a virtual online platform for the second time. Like many others, we're meeting online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With that in mind, I want to thank you all for taking the time to join us and hope you are safe and well.
Please note that in addition to myself, the following directors are in attendance at this meeting: Joseph Kim, Ann Miller, Jay Shepard, David Weiner, Wendy Yarno and Lota Zoth.
Following the meeting, our Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Kim, will be providing a brief business update. My name is Simon Benito, and I will be acting as Chairman of this meeting. Jeffrey
