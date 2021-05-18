May 18, 2021 / 01:45PM GMT
Gregory James Renza - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Analyst
And welcome back to the 2021 RBC Global Healthcare Conference. My name is Gregory Renza, one of the senior biotechnology equity research analysts here at RBC, and we're pleased to have INOVIO Pharmaceuticals. And joining us from INOVIO is President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Joseph Kim. And if you have any questions for Joseph, please feel free to enter those in the web portal below, and we will be happy to ask those on your behalf. So Joseph, thank you for joining us.
J. Joseph Kim - Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CEO, President & Director
Well, great to be here. Thanks for inviting me.
Gregory James Renza - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Analyst
Thank you. So let's get right to it. And perhaps before we do dive right in, could you just provide us a brief overview of INOVIO's core technology as well as just a little color on the pipeline programs?
J. Joseph Kim - Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CEO, P
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc at RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript
May 18, 2021 / 01:45PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...