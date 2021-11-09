Q3 2021 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Ben Matone - Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining the Inovio Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on today's call are Dr. Joseph Kim, President and CEO; Mr. Peter Kies, Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Jacqui Shea, Chief Operating Officer; Dr. Laurent Humeau, Chief Scientific Officer; Dr. Jeffrey Skolnik, Senior Vice President of Clinical Development; Dr. Anza Mammen, Senior Vice President of Clinical Development; and Dr. Kate Broderick, Senior Vice President of Research and Development.



For today's call, we will review our corporate and financial information for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021. We will also discuss our COVID-19 vaccine development efforts that address both current and fut