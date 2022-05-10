Q1 2022 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Inovio Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Ben Matone, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Ben Matone - Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining the Inovio First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on today's call are Dr. Jacqui Shea, President and CEO; Mr. Peter Kies, Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Laurent Humeau, Chief Scientific Officer; Mark Twyman, Chief Commercial Officer; Dr. David Liebowitz, Senior Vice President of Clinical Development for Infectious Diseases; and Dr. Jeffrey Skolnik, Senior Vice President of Clinical Development for Oncology and HPV Therapeutics.



For today's call, we will review our corporate and financial information for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as well as provide an update on our efforts across our DNA medicines platform. Follow