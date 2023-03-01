Q4 2022 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Inovio Pharmaceuticals Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Thomas Hong, Manager of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Thomas Hong -



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining the INOVIO 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Conference Call. Joining me on today's call are Dr. Jacqui Shea, President and CEO; Dr. Michael Sumner, Chief Medical Officer; and Mr. Peter Kies, Chief Financial Officer. We also have other members of INOVIO's leadership here with us today who will be part of our Q&A session.



Today's call will review our corporate and financial information for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, as well as provide an update on our efforts to develop our DNA medicines platform. Following prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer segment.



During the call, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding future events and the f