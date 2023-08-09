Q2 2023 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Inovio Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Thomas Hong, Manager of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Thomas Hong - Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Manager of IR



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining the Inovio 2023 second quarter conference call. Joining me on today's call are Dr. Jacqui Shea, President and CEO; Dr. Michael Sumner, Chief Medical Officer; and Mr. Peter Kies, Chief Financial Officer. Today's call will review our corporate and financial information for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as well as provide a development progress update for our DNA medicines platform. Following prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer segment.



During the call, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of the company. These events relate to our business plans to develop Inovio's DNA medicines platform, which include cli