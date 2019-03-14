Q4 2018 Innodata Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Amy R. Agress - Innodata Inc. - Senior VP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary



Thank you, Jon. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. Our speakers today are Jack Abuhoff, Chairman and CEO of Innodata; and A.K. Mishra, our COO.



We'll hear from A.K. first, who will provide a detailed review of our results for both the fourth quarter and the 12 months ended December 31, 2018, and then Jack will follow with additional perspective about the business. We'll then take your questions.



First, let me qualify the forward-looking statements that are made during the call. These statements are based largely on our current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, that contracts that may be terminated by clients; projected or committed volumes of work may not mater