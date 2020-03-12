Q4 2019 Innodata Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Innodata Fourth Quarter and the Year ended December 31, 2019 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Amy Agress. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Amy R. Agress - Innodata Inc. - Senior VP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary



Thank you, Anne. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. Our speakers today are Jack Abuhoff, Chairman and CEO of Innodata; and Robert O'Connor, our CFO. We'll hear from Jack, first, who will provide perspective about the business, and then Robert will follow with a review of our results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2019. We'll then take your questions.



First, let me qualify the forward-looking statements that are made during the call. These statements are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.



Forward-looking statements include, without lim