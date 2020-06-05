Innodata Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 05, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting for Innodata Inc. Our host for today's call is Jack Abuhoff, Chairman and CEO. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the call over to your host, Mr. Abuhoff. You may begin, sir.



Jack S. Abuhoff - Innodata Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Innodata Inc. I am Jack Abuhoff, Chairman of the Board of Directors, President and Chief Executive Officer of Innodata. Due to the public health impact of the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic and to support the health and safety of our stockholders, employees, directors and other meeting participants as well, we have changed this year's meeting format to a virtual-only meeting format. Stockholders may submit questions at any time during this meeting in the space provided on the virtual meeting screen.



During the meeting questions from stockholders should pertain to the proposals being considered at that particular time. Stockholders wishing to ask other questions will be give