Innodata Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 08, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Innodata Inc. Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I would now like to introduce our first presenter, Mr. Toor.



Nauman Sabeeh Toor - Innodata Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting of the Stockholders of Innodata, Inc. I'm Nick Toor, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Innodata. Due to the public impact of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's meeting format is a virtual-only meetings format. (Operator Instructions)



During the meeting, questions from the stockholders should pertain to the proposal being considered at that particular time. Stockholders wishing to ask other questions will be given an opportunity to do so in the general Q&A session following the meeting.



At this time, I call the meeting to order. There are 4 items of business on today's agenda: number one, the election of directors; two, the ratification of the appointment of the company's independent auditors; three, the approval on an advisory basis of the compensation of the named exe