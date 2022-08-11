Aug 11, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Innodata's Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Amy Agress. The floor is yours.
Amy R. Agress - Innodata Inc. - Senior VP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary
Thank you, John. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. Our speakers today are Jack Abuhoff, CEO of Innodata; and Marissa Espineli, Interim CFO. We'll hear from Jack first, who will provide perspective about the business, and then Marissa will follow with a review of our results for the second quarter. We'll then take your questions.
First, let me qualify the forward-looking statements that are made during the call. These statements are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, or cast, indicate or imply future results, perform
Q2 2022 Innodata Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 11, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...