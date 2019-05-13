Q1 2019 Inpixon Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

With us today are Nadir Ali, the company's CEO; and Wendy Loundermon, VP Finance. At 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time today, Inpixon released financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. If you have not received Inpixon's earnings release