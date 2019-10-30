Q3 2019 Inpixon Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon and welcome to Inpixon Earnings Conference Call for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. (Operator Instructions) Participants of this call are advised that the audio of this conference call is being broadcast live over the Internet and is also being recorded for playback purposes. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately 1 hour after the end of the call through November 6, 2019.



I would now like to the conference over to David Waldman, President and CEO of Crescendo Communications, LLC, the company's Investor Relations firm. Please go ahead, sir.



David K. Waldman - Crescendo Communications, LLC - President & CEO



Thank you for joining today's conference call to discuss Inpixon's corporate developments and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.



With us today are Nadir Ali, the company's CEO; and Wendy Loundermon, the Chief Financial Officer. At 4:05 Eastern Time today, Inpixon released financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. If you have not receiv