May 10, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

A. Lorne Weil - Inspired Entertainment, Inc. - Executive Chairman of the Board



Good morning. I'm Lorne Weil, Executive Chairman of the company and on behalf of Inspired Entertainment and the Board of Directors, I'd like to welcome you to the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and call the meeting to order.



Stockholders who have the opportunity to submit questions in advance of the meeting through the virtual meeting website and stockholders attending today's meeting may submit questions during the meeting through the text box on their screen. The company will respond to the questions submitted through the site and writing after the call and post the Q&A in the Shareholder Meeting page of our website.



I'd like to introduce you to the other Directors and officers of the company who are attending this virtual meeting. Our Director present are Mike Chambrello, Ira Raphaelson, Desiree Rogers, Steve Saferin, John Vandemore and Katja Tautscher. Our officers present are Brooks Pierce, Daniel Silvers, Stewart Baker and Carys Damon.



To begin, I have a few housekeeping matters to anno