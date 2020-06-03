Jun 03, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Julie H. McHugh - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board
Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I am Julie McHugh, Chair of the Board of Directors of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we determined to hold this Annual Meeting of Stockholders virtually. Our virtual stockholder format uses technology designed to provide our stockholders rights and opportunities to participate in the virtual meeting similar to an in-person meeting. I would like to welcome you all, and call the meeting of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.
I will act as Chair of this meeting and Conor Kilroy, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Ironwood, will act as Secretary and inspector of elections of the meeting.
