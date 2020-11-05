Q3 2020 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Ironwood Third Quarter 2020 Investor Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



Thank you, Ms. Meredith Kaya, you may begin.



Meredith Kaya - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Communications



Good afternoon, and thanks for joining us for our third quarter 2020 investor update. Our press release crossed the wire this afternoon and can be found on our website, www.ironwoodpharma.com.



Today's call and accompanying slides include forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.



A discussion of these statements and risk factors is available on the current safe harbor statement slide as well as under the heading Risk Factors in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and in our future S