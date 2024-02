Nov 11, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Martin Douglas Auster - Crédit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst



Okay. Hey, everybody. I'm Marty Auster. I'm the lead SMID cap biotech analyst at Crédit Suisse. You are watching the 29th Annual Crédit Suisse Healthcare Conference. And I've got Ironwood Pharma with me today. I've got CEO, Mark Mallon, and his team.



Mark, maybe before we jump into the Q&A, if you could kind of frame Ironwood for us a little bit, catch us up and kind of just maybe give us an overview of the IBS-C market and LINZESS and sort of kind of the Ironwood vision. And we'll jump off there.



Mark Mallon - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CEO & Director



Sure. Thanks. First, let me say, Marty, thanks for this opportunity. And thanks to you and Crédit Suisse, and welcome, everybody. We appreciate the opportunity to update you on Ironwood.



So as I think many people know, Ironwood is a GI-focused health care company, aimed to be a leader in the GI space. We've been very successful in including in 2020 with bringing an important