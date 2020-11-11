Nov 11, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Martin Douglas Auster - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst



Okay. Hey, everybody. I'm Marty Auster. I'm the lead SMID cap biotech analyst at CrÃ©dit Suisse. You are watching the 29th Annual CrÃ©dit Suisse Healthcare Conference. And I've got Ironwood Pharma with me today. I've got CEO, Mark Mallon, and his team.



Mark, maybe before we jump into the Q&A, if you could kind of frame Ironwood for us a little bit, catch us up and kind of just maybe give us an overview of the IBS-C market and LINZESS and sort of kind of the Ironwood vision. And we'll jump off there.



Mark Mallon - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CEO & Director



Sure. Thanks. First, let me say, Marty, thanks for this opportunity. And thanks to you and CrÃ©dit Suisse, and welcome, everybody. We appreciate the opportunity to update you on Ironwood.



So as I think many people know, Ironwood is a GI-focused health care company, aimed to be a leader in the GI space. We've been very successful in including in 2020 with bringing an important