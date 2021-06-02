Jun 02, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. Virtual Stockholder Meeting. I would now like to present our first speaker, Julie McHugh, Chair of the Board of Directors.
Julie H. McHugh - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Executive Chairman of the Board
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I am Julie McHugh, Chair of the Board of Directors of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we determined to hold this Annual Meeting of Stockholders virtually. Our virtual stockholder format uses technology designed to provide our stockholders rights and opportunities to participate in the virtual meeting, similar to an in-person meeting.
I would like to welcome you all and call to order the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals. I will act as Chair of this meeting. And Brian Tessler, Secretary and Interim General Counsel of Ironwood, will act as Secretary and Inspector of Elections of the meeting.
Before we get started, I will introduce the participants in today's meeting and then report
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Jun 02, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...