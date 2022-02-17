Q4 2021 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. My name is Abby, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Investor Update Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded (Operator Instructions)



And I would like to introduce Matt Roache, the Director of Investor Relations. Mr. Roache, you may begin your conference.



Matt Roache - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, Abby. Good morning, and thanks for joining us for our fourth quarter full year 2021 Investor Update. Our press release crossed the wire this morning and can be found on our website. Today's call and accompanying slides include forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. A discussion of these statements and risk factors is available on the current safe harbor statement slide as well as under the heading Risk Factors in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended Septemb