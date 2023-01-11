Jan 11, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Daniel G. Wolle - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Good morning, everyone. My name is Daniel Wolle. I'm one of the analysts on this mid-cap biotech teams at JPMorgan. I'm delighted to continue the conference with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals. It's my pleasure to introduce Tom McCourt. Following his presentation, we'll have a Q&A session.



You can either ask the questions to the portal, and I can pass on to the management team, or you can raise your hand over via mic. All right. Without further ado, Tom?



Thomas A. McCourt - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CEO & Director



Thanks, Daniel. And my name is Tom McCourt, I'm the CEO of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, and I'm joined this morning by Sravan Emany, who's our Chief Financial Officer; and Mike Shetzline, who's our Chief Medical Officer. And we're absolutely delighted to be here this morning to share with you the progress that Ironwood's made in 2022 and why we're so excited about the path forward for 2023 and beyond.



We are focusing on advancing the organization, and many of