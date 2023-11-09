Nov 09, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. My name is Aaron, and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Q3 2023 Investor Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn our call over to Matt Roache, Director of Investor Relations. Matt, please go ahead.
Matt Roache - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Director of IR
Thank you, Aaron. Good morning, and thanks for joining us for our third quarter 2023 investor update. Our press release issued this morning can be found on our website. Today's call and accompanying slides include forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. A discussion of these statements and risk factors is available on the current safe harbor statement slide as well as under the heading Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, in our subse
Q3 2023 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 09, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...