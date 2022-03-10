Q4 2021 Inspirato Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Inspirato fourth-quarter and year-end 2021 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions). Please note that this conference call is being recorded today, March 10, 2022.



I will now turn the call over to James Hnat, General Counsel.



James Hnat - Inspirato Incorporated - General Counsel



Thank you, operator, and hello, everyone. By now, everyone should have access to our fourth-quarter and year-end 2021 earnings release, which is available on the Investors section of the investor website at www.inspirato.com.



Before we begin our formal remarks, we need to remind everyone that some of management's comments today will be forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities law, including but not limited to those regarding our expectations relating to future operating results and financial position, guidance and growth prospects, our anticipated future expenses and investments, our business stra