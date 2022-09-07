Inspirato Inc at Citi Global Technology Conference Transcript

Sep 07, 2022 / 01:45PM GMT
Ronald Victor Josey - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD
I'm sure more will come in over time. So I'm Ron Josey I cover the internet sector here at Citi, and I'm excited to have with us Brent Handler, who is the Founder and CEO of Inspirato.
Brent Handler - Inspirato Incorporated - Co-Founder, CEO & Director
Yes, sir.
Ronald Victor Josey - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD
So for those of you who don't know Inspirato and we'll learn a lot more here, is a luxury travel subscription brand. Is that the right way to sort of define it maybe?
Brent Handler - Inspirato Incorporated - Co-Founder, CEO & Director
Yes.
Ronald Victor Josey - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD
Manages over 700-plus properties, 15,000, almost 16,000 subscriptions, room nights grew 34%, occupancy, 82%. All these numbers are pretty phenomenal if your hoteliers. So great to see all this, I think, in the midst of what's happening in travel. So B
