Inspirato Inc at Citi Global Technology Conference Transcript

Sep 07, 2022 / 01:45PM GMT

Ronald Victor Josey - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD



I'm sure more will come in over time. So I'm Ron Josey I cover the internet sector here at Citi, and I'm excited to have with us Brent Handler, who is the Founder and CEO of Inspirato.



Brent Handler - Inspirato Incorporated - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Yes, sir.



Ronald Victor Josey - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD



So for those of you who don't know Inspirato and we'll learn a lot more here, is a luxury travel subscription brand. Is that the right way to sort of define it maybe?



Brent Handler - Inspirato Incorporated - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Yes.



Ronald Victor Josey - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD



Manages over 700-plus properties, 15,000, almost 16,000 subscriptions, room nights grew 34%, occupancy, 82%. All these numbers are pretty phenomenal if your hoteliers. So great to see all this, I think, in the midst of what's happening in travel. So B