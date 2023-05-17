May 17, 2023 / 07:45PM GMT

Web Neighbor - Inspirato Inc - Chief Strategy Officer



Thank you, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome. My name is Web Neighbor. I'm the Chief Strategy Officer for Inspirato. We're thrilled to be here at the 18th annual Needham TMT Conference. Hope it's been a great week for everyone. We've had some engaging and interesting meetings today as well. I'm here to present Inspirato and tell the Inspirato story.



To kick it off, our legal team encourages everyone to review this presentation. It is or has been posted on our website. This disclaimer on forward-looking statements and data and KPIs is really important. I won't read all the words here. But as I said, this is posted as part of this presentation, and we'd encourage everyone to review it. That's very germane to some of the materials that we'll discuss throughout the presentation.



Well, we'd like to begin by setting the table with Inspirato's mission statement. We inspire lasting memories and relationships by changing the way family and friends experience the world. That really captures the essence of our mission. And so much of what we've b