Jun 06, 2023 / 08:45PM GMT
Unidentified Participant
Keeping you all in between the rest of the day and cocktails. Web Neighbor is here to present an update on Inspirator, and very happy to make this interactive and answer any questions. Web came to Inspirator as a CFO, taking the company public 16 months ago through a SPAC merger with Thayer Ventures. He has a career in real estate and lodging and in Wall Street back in Lehman Brothers days. And he is now running strategy, corporate development, capital markets activities for the company. And we'll do a short presentation and like I said, I'm very happy to take any questions. Web?
Web Neighbor - Inspirato Incorporated - Chief Strategy Officer
Thanks, Larry. Can everyone hear me okay? Thanks, everyone for coming. And Larry said, we did prepare a presentation, some summary slides to give you an idea of what Inspirato is for those of you that might not be familiar with us. I always have fun at these in any investor engagement because I'm always surprised at how many people do have some name recognition and brand recognition around Inspirato.
