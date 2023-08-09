Aug 09, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Inspirato second quarter 2023 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Again, please be advised today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today. Kyle Sourk, Investor Relations.
Kyle Sourk -
Thank you, and good morning. On today's call, we have Co-Founder and CEO Brent Handler; and CFO, Robert Kaiden. Yesterday afternoon, we issued our press release announcing our second quarter 2023 results, which is available on the Investor Relations page of our website at investor.inspirato.com.
Before we begin our formal remarks, we remind everyone that some of today's comments are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, our expectations of future operating results and financial positions, guidance and growth prospects, business strategies, plans and market position and potential market opportunities. These statements are based on assumptions and we assume no obligation to update them. Actual results could differ materially. We refer you to our SEC fil
Q2 2023 Inspirato Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 09, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...