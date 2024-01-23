Q4 2023 Intuitive Surgical Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 23, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you, everyone, for standing by, and welcome to the Intuitive Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the call over to your host, Head of Investor Relations, Brian King. Please go ahead.



Brian King -



Good afternoon, and welcome to Intuitive's Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. With me today, we have Gary Guthart, our CEO; and Jamie Samath, our CFO.



Before we begin, I would like to inform you that comments mentioned on today's call may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are described in detail in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Form 10-K filed on February 10, 2023, and Form 10-Q filed on October 20, 2023. Our SEC filings can be found through our website or at the SEC's website. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.



Please note that this conference ca