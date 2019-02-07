Feb 07, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Geoffrey S. M. Hedrick - Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. - Founder, Chairman & CEO



Good morning. This is Geoff Hedrick. I'd like to welcome you this morning to our conference call to discuss the performance of the first quarter of fiscal 2019, current business conditions and our outlook for the upcoming year. Joining me today are Shahram Askarpour, our President; and Rell Winand, our CFO. Before I begin, I'd like Rell to read the safe harbor message. Rell?



Relland M. Winand - Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. - CFO



Thank you, Geoff, and good morning, everyone. I would remind our listeners that certain matters discussed in the conference call today, including new products and operational and financial re