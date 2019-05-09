May 09, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Innovative Solutions and Support Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Geoffrey Hedrick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Geoffrey S. M. Hedrick - Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. - Founder, Chairman & CEO



Good morning. This is Geoff Hedrick. I'd like to welcome you this morning to our conference call to discuss our performance of the second quarter of fiscal 2019, current business conditions and our outlook for the coming year.



Joining me today are Shahram Askarpour, our President; and Relland Winand, our CFO. Before I begin, I'd like Rell to read our safe harbor message. Rell?



Relland M. Winand - Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. - CFO



Thank you, Geoff, and good morning, everyone. I would remind our listeners that certain matters discussed in the conference call today, including new products and operational