Apr 16, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Geoffrey S. M. Hedrick - Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. - Founder, Chairman & CEO
Good morning. I'm Geoffrey Hedrick, Chairman of the Board of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. As Presiding Officer, I hereby call to order and welcome you to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc.
On behalf of the company, I would like to thank the many shareholders who have evidenced their confidence in management by sending in proxies. Also, I would like to thank those shareholders who are joining our virtual Annual Meeting today for your participation and interest. We believe in engaging with our shareholders and given the uncertainty caused by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. I hope that this live webcast meeting will maximize the participation of our stockholders while being mindful of the safety of everyone in attendance.
At the conclusion of the Annual Meeting, management will answer any questions from shareholders regarding the business. I would like now to take this opportunity to introduce you to the members of the Board of Directors who
Innovative Solutions and Support Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Apr 16, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...