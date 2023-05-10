May 10, 2023 / 02:45PM GMT

Unidentified Participant -



Solutions and support, Ticker ISSC. For those not been with the company, ISSC develops and manufactures flight guidance, autothrottle and cockpit display systems, largely for the aerospace market. We are fortunate to have with us today CEO, Shahram Askarpour and CFO, Mike Linacre. Sorry, Mike, I apologize. We'll have a presentation of roughly 20, 25 minutes. Following the presentation, there will be a time for Q&A. (Operator Instructions)



With that said, gentlemen, thank you for being with us today. Floor is yours.



Shahram Askarpour - Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, John. Good morning, and welcome to Innovative Solutions and Support Investor Presentation. I'm Shahram Askarpour, CEO. We begin with our safe harbor statement since there may be some forward-looking statements here. So ISSC was founded in 1988 on an idea that aircraft operators frequently upgrade their avionics as electronic technology grows. We are an IP-rich company that generates an average of 7 patents per year to re