Shahram Askarpour Innovative Solutions&Support Inc-President&CEO



Thank you, and welcome to our presentation. I am Shahram Askarpour, President and CEO of IS&S. I'm here with Mike Linacre, our CFO. Our safe harbor statement -- so IS&S was founded in 1988 with the vision that aircraft operators will upgrade their cockpits frequently as avionics technology grows.



We are an IP-rich company. We generate about seven patents a year to protect our products and our technology. We serve three market segments in military, air transport, and business aviation, and we also provide equipment for original aircraft manufacturers and what we call as OEMs as well as aftermarket or or retrofit.



Here is our vision and mission. Our vision is to be the enabling provider of autonomous flight technology to the market, and not necessarily be the first that does that. We'll talk a little bit more in d