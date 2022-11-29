Nov 29, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT
Chris Raymond - Piper Sandler & Co. - Analyst
Okay. We're going to go ahead and get started. Thanks, everybody, for being here. This is our last session of the day. My name is Chris Raymond. I'm one of the biotech analysts here at Piper Sandler. Happy to have with us our next session, which is iTeos Therapeutics. We have Michel Detheux, President and CEO, and Matt Gall, who is the CFO presenting. I promise you may -- I will have some CFO questions for you.
Matt Gall - iTeos Therapeutics Inc. - CFO
Look forward to.
Questions and Answers:Chris Raymond - Piper Sandler & Co. - Analyst
So this is a fireside chat format, very informal. If anybody has any questions from the audience, please raise your hand, make sure your question gets asked and answered. Before we do this, so Michel, maybe just provide us a little 2 to 3-minute elevator pitch on folks who might not be well-versed in the story. And then we'll get into me peppering you with questions.
Michel Detheux - iTeos Therapeu