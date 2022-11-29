Nov 29, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Chris Raymond - Piper Sandler & Co. - Analyst



Okay. We're going to go ahead and get started. Thanks, everybody, for being here. This is our last session of the day. My name is Chris Raymond. I'm one of the biotech analysts here at Piper Sandler. Happy to have with us our next session, which is iTeos Therapeutics. We have Michel Detheux, President and CEO, and Matt Gall, who is the CFO presenting. I promise you may -- I will have some CFO questions for you.



Matt Gall - iTeos Therapeutics Inc. - CFO



Look forward to.



Questions and Answers:

- Piper Sandler & Co. - AnalystSo this is a fireside chat format, very informal. If anybody has any questions from the audience, please raise your hand, make sure your question gets asked and answered. Before we do this, so Michel, maybe just provide us a little 2 to 3-minute elevator pitch on folks who might not be well-versed in the story. And then we'll get into me peppering you with questions.- iTeos Therapeu