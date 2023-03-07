Mar 07, 2023 / 02:10PM GMT
Unidentified Analyst
I'm with iTeos. Please take it away.
Michel Detheux - iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. - Co-founder, President & CEO
Okay. Thank you, Nick, and good morning, everyone. I would like to thank Cowen for the opportunity to present iTeos today. And I'm very pleased to be here. While it's a small venue then we can really enjoy interacting or interactive discussion.
I founded iTeos 10 years ago with the willingness to develop better drugs. And my mission then and now has been to build a company that would master tumor immunology to select the most relevant targets and develop differentiated drugs. And I'm very proud of what we have done over the 10 last years.
During the presentation, I will make forward-looking statements. And I would like to start this presentation with a summary of why we believe we can develop better drugs. You can see here that we have everything we need for success, a deep and growing pipeline, nearly a dozen of ongoing and planned clinical trials in major indication.
And I want to draw your attention to the ye
